Swansea manager Paul Clement has hailed Manchester City as the best side in the Premier League, but feels Pep Guardiola’s men can be frustrated.

City visit the Liberty Stadium on Wednesday night after their 2-1 Manchester derby victory on Sunday which opened up a 11-point lead at the top of the table.

Clement’s Swans side will enter the contest after a crucial 1-0 home victory over West Brom on Saturday.

Speaking about Sunday and looking ahead to City’s arrival, Clement said: “I enjoyed the day very much, knowing we got a much-needed result but also to sit down and watch both of those derbies [Liverpool 1-1 Everton and the Manchester derby].

“I was intrigued by both of the games. After we play City we play Everton so I was very keen to see that. I enjoyed United and City for lots of different reasons. City were excellent and deserved to win and be top of table based on form.

“We are playing without question the best team in the league at this point. They showed that, showed they can win in lots of different ways against teams lower down the table.

“Recently against Huddersfield, West Ham, Southampton they had to dig in and find winning goals in the last five or six minutes.

“They are the best team in the Premier League, I believe, but let’s see what happens. They had to put a lot of physical and mental energy into that derby and we have had one more day advantage.

“We’re the team at home, we’ve just come off the back end of a win, of course, we expect a difficult game but we’re going to give them a difficult game. I think we’ll see some changes but I don’t see many. I think Aguero coming into the team would be an obvious one,” Clement added.

Despite many teams immediately going on the defensive against Guardiola’s side, Clement is confident the Swans will be able to fashion opportunities when the chance arises.

“We know we will have significant periods where we don’t have the ball. We have shown we can defend for long periods, keeping concentration and our positions and frustrating teams,” said Clement.

“I’m not saying we are going to defend for 90 minutes, we are going to try to create some opportunities and attack with the ball.”

When asked whether he expects the home fans to be patient when they see his approach on Wednesday, Clement replied: “I think they will be, they’re fans who watch other teams play and they see what Man City are doing at the moment.”

The fixture will see striker Wilfried Bony come up against his former club at perhaps the most ideal time.

After struggling for form and consistency since sealing his return to the Liberty, the Ivorian is back among the goals and was the match winner as the Swans took a crucial three points at the expense of the Baggies.

For Clement, things are slotting back into place now for the 29-year-old, with his fitness levels high and training ground work paying off.

“In terms of motivation he’s at about the 11 out of 10 level right now,” said Clement.

“He’s in that part of his career where he left here he did so well, but then went to City and didn’t get to the level he would have liked, same at Stoke, so he’s got a point to prove to lots of people. I think step by step you can see he’s getting fitter and sharper and now the goals are starting to come as well.

“[It was a] great early finish against Stoke, really top class and a striker’s goal. What a big moment [for him] to score on Saturday [against West Brom]. The stage the game was at and the pressure on us, it was absolutely clinical,” Clement added.