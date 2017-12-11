- Advertisement -

In the wake of their 1-1 draw against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby, Everton boss Sam Allardyce has praised Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian international winger was on target for the Reds on Sunday, but Allardyce was happy to see his team come away with a draw from Anfield.

“Don’t put your hands on the forward in the box. No need to do it. Shepherd him away from goal, he didn’t, he (Dejan Lovren) put his hands on him,” said Allardyce.

“You can’t say Liverpool drew because Coutinho or Firmino wasn’t on the pitch; they had Mane and Salah on the pitch. We kept Coutinho and Firmino quiet once they came on.

“Great goal. He’s (Salah) Liverpool’s biggest threat, probably in the Premier League at the moment.”

The draw left Jurgen Klopp’s men sitting at number four on the log whilst the Toffees sit at number 10 in the Premier League after 16 matches.