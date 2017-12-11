- Advertisement -

Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has said the Nigerian team will strive to better its bronze-winning outing at the 2014 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Ahead of the CHAN 2018 holding in Morroco, the home-based Super Eagles will participate in the Super Six tournament alongside the top six teams in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

In a chat, Ezenwa said: “The Super Six is a big tournament. It is a big target for us and part of our preparation for Morocco 2018.

“It is an important phase for us ahead of the African Nations Championship (CHAN). We are capable of showing quality and overcoming the other teams participating in the tournament.”

Pundits and fans have expressed doubts about the team but the captain of the home-based Super Eagles says there’s no cause for alarm.

“Most of my colleagues went for preseason. We are in good shape and above all professionals,” Ezenwa said.

“Don’t forget that we had a great outing at the WAFU Cup of Nations. My teammates are aware of what is expected of them.

“It is a gradual process. We will take it step by step. The most important thing is that we have qualified for the CHAN tournament.

“We need to start the competition on a sound footing in the opening match against Rwanda. Our target is the final. We want to surpass the record of the 2014 set that won Bronze medal in South Africa. It’s an achievable task.”

Ezenwa described 2017 as “an unforgettable year because I had the chance to showcase my talents to the world”.

He said: “I had the opportunity to play for the Super Eagles and gave my best when called upon. It’s a story I will narrate to my children in future.”

The ex-Sharks and FC Ifeanyi Ubah star said the Super Eagles will do well at the 2018 World Cup because “we have a sound management, technical crew and playing personnel”.