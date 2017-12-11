- Advertisement -

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has supported the decision of the Argentine Football Association boss, Claudio Tapia, who asked coach Jorge Sampaoli to recall striker, Gonzalo Higuaín, to the national team ahead of the next year’s World Cup in Russia, following the 4-2 defeat to Nigeria in an international friendly.

Higuaín has not featured for the La Albiceleste in their last seven matches, including the friendly in Krasnodar against the Super Eagles.

Messi believes the Juventus forward is one of the world best striker and must be part of the Argentine team ahead of Russia 2018.

”He is suffering for the national team, but he must be in it,” Messi told TyC Sports.

“For me he is one of the best number nines in the world. He demonstrates this every weekend at Juventus but does not play the same with Argentina.

“The critics make him suffer, we have spoken about it many times.

“I believe that this period without the national team did him good. We spoke about it through messages, it was a good thing that he had this period of absence. But he must be in the squad,” he added.

Higuaín has scored 31 goals in 69 appearances for the Argentinian national team.

The 29-year-old has faced the Super Eagles three times, scoring one goal and providing an assist.