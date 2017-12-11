- Advertisement -

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has said they are now awaiting approval from world football governing body FIFA on their choice of a base camp in Southern Russia.

“We have found a good base camp in a quiet place, but we have to wait for official approval from FIFA on December 15 (Thursday),” Rohr specially disclosed in an interview.

Nigeria’s choice of a base camp is between Sochi and Volgograd and it is in the countryside.

It is in a region of mineral and spa baths which will afford the team to recover quickly from injuries.

The base camp will be home of the Eagles at Russia 2018 and the team shuttle to match venues from this camp.