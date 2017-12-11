- Advertisement -

West Ham owner David Sullivan’s claim his kids begged him not to sign Jose Fonte has been labelled as “ignorance” by the player.

Fonte initially struggled to impress since making his £8m move from Southampton in January, but his performances had improved before an injury in November ruled him out for up to three months.

Sullivan’s comments came on the eve of West Ham’s 1-0 victory over Chelsea, telling The Guardian he is not involved in the club’s transfer strategy and that then manager Slaven Bilic had told him he wanted to sign Fonte along with Robert Snodgrass from Hull.

“My kids begged me not to sign them,” Sullivan said.

Asked for a response, Fonte told: “It’s ignorance. I’m not going to say anything. It’s not going to change who I am. It’s not going to change what I do.

- Advertisement -

“I’m going to keep being the good professional that I am. I am going to keep working hard to try and help my team-mates and the manager. What has been said has no effect on me or who I am.”

David Moyes swerved commenting on whether or not he will be looking to keep Fonte at the club after taking over from Bilic, saying he had not spoken to the defender since Sullivan’s interview was published.

Fonte insists his future at the club lies in other people’s hands, but defended his credentials.

“That decision is not for me,” he added. “I am 33 years of age. I have 500 or 600 appearances. I know what I have done in football. I know how hard I have to work to be in this position.

“It makes no difference to me. I will still continue to be the same guy I have always been.”