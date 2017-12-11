- Advertisement -

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has apologised for a heated argument with a club supporter in one of Selhurst Park’s VIP lounges.

The clash took place in the Wright and Bright Bar after Christian Benteke missed a late penalty during Saturday’s 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth.

Benteke sent not only the fans but his own manager and team-mates into a fury for assuming the responsibility himself, despite not being the designated penalty taker.

After the incident, Parish tweeted: “I would like to apologise to the supporters in the Wright and Bright lounge who witnessed the lively discussion between me and a supporter.

- Advertisement -

“I didn’t appreciate what he shouted at me but I should not have reacted, it was the heat of the moment just after the missed pen and I apologise to him also.”

Eagles boss Roy Hodgson was also involved in a pitch-side exchange with a supporter at full-time, as he tried to explain that it was not his decision to allow out-of-form striker Benteke to take the spot-kick.

He said: “I am frustrated, especially when you see a penalty missed in the last minutes of the game by someone who has not been designated as a penalty taker, but has decided at the last minute that he is the man to take the penalty.

“I think if you do that, you’ve really got to score it, or you risk the wrath of a lot of people, not least of all your manager, coaches and team-mates.”