Nigeria defender Efe Ambrose has said he is delighted to help Hibernian record a 2-2 draw with his ex-club Celtic on Sunday in a dramatic comeback.
“I am so happy to get a goal to stop Celtic from winning the game,” Ambrose said.
“It was great fight by the team coming from two goals down to make it 2-2 at the end of the game against Celtic is not an easy task. I just give God the glory.”
The former FC Ashdod of Israel defender, who scored one of his team’s goals, said he is happy God granted his prayer by rewarding him with a goal, thus he dedicated everything to Him.
“I prayed and asked God if he can bless me with goal in the game, that I am going to dedicate the goal to him and give him all the glory, so he answered me and the goal is for him (God),” Ambrose said.