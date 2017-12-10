- Advertisement -
Napoli missed the chance to go top of Serie A after playing out a goalless draw with Fiorentina.
Maurizio Sarri’s side failed to take advantage of leaders Inter Milan’s 0-0 draw with title rivals Juventus on Saturday, remaining one point behind.
The hosts went closest to a goal when Piotr Zielinski’s shot was saved onto the post by Marco Sportiello.
Elsewhere, fourth-placed Roma drew 0-0 at Chievo and Benevento lost 2-0 to Udinese.
It was a return to losing ways for Serie A’s bottom side, whose dramatic 2-2 draw with AC Milan last Sunday is their only point from 16 games.
SPAL battled back from 2-0 down in the 86th minute to hold relegation rivals Hellas Verona 2-2.
