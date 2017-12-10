- Advertisement -

Marko Arnautovic says the no-nonsense approach of new manager David Moyes is helping West Ham to turn a corner.

Arnautovic scored his first goal for the club in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Chelsea to seal Moyes’ first win since taking over from Slaven Bilic.

“Every day we have to work hard under this coach and there are no excuses,” said Arnautovic. “Everybody needs to do his main job and do two or three more jobs on the pitch.

“We are working hard as a team and I think you could see that in the game and if we continue to do that, we will be hard to beat.”

The victory was West Ham’s first in the league since September, halting a run of eight games without a win (three draws, five defeats).

But the Hammers remain in relegation trouble, sitting 18th in the table with 13 points from 16 matches, and Arnautovic acknowledges the busy festive period will be crucial to their survival hopes.

Arnautovic added: “We need to keep up this level. It’s a busy month and we’re going to have a game every three days so it’s going to be hard, so we need to recover well and go again against Arsenal on Wednesday.”