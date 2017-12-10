- Advertisement -

Captain Wayne Rooney scored from the penalty spot as Everton came from behind against Liverpool to earn a draw in the Merseyside derby at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah’s sublime curling finish from an angle towards the end of the first half was reward for the total dominance of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Sadio Mane wasted a great chance to double the lead before Everton, who had only one shot on target from open play, were awarded a 77th-minute penalty when Dejan Lovren pushed Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the back.

Rooney stepped up to beat Simon Mignolet from the spot for the former England captain’s first goal in six Merseyside derby appearances.

Liverpool remain fourth in the Premier League table, two points behind third-placed Chelsea, while Everton stay in 10th.