The Nigeria Football Supporters Club, South Africa chapter, says the Super Eagles have potentials to qualify from Group D during the Russia 2018 World Cup.

Nigeria is in Group D with Argentina, Croatia, and Iceland.

The Chairman of the club, Osita Okeke, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Sunday that the Eagles had character and quality to qualify from the group.

“There is nothing to fear; the Eagles have all it takes to scale through the group. They should remain focused and take each match as it comes.

“The team is doing well and they should carry on with their preparations,” he said.

Okeke also urged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to continue arrangements for Grade A and quality friendly matches for the Eagles to put the team in shape for the World Cup.

He commended the federation for efforts made to ensure that Nigeria qualified for the Mundial and plan for a successful outing in Russia.

“The Supporters Club in South Africa is solidly behind the NFF, the Super Eagles and our national body. We have plans to go to Russia to cheer our team to victory.

“Wherever Nigeria is playing a big match, the Supporters Club is always there and going to Russia will not be an exception,” he said.

The chairman also said that Nigerians living in Europe were many, adding that this would boost the number of supporters for the Eagles.