Ki Sung-yueng has put contract talks on hold in order to focus on Swansea’s fight against relegation.

The South Korean’s current deal at the Liberty Stadium expires at the end of the season, but the midfielder is happy to wait to conduct talks while the club continues its fight for survival.

“We have not talked with the club, we just want to focus on these games,” said Ki.

“If we are out of the relegation trouble then maybe it will be a better time to talk. In the club the concentration has to be on these games and it is the same for me.

“I am relaxed about my situation and I will work as hard as I can to help this team.”

Ki produced an impressive performance as Swansea ended their two-month wait for a victory with a 1-0 win over West Brom on Saturday.

Wilfried Bony’s late strike took the Swans off the bottom at the expense of Crystal Palace and Ki was quick to praise the Ivorian, who has captained Swansea in the absence of regular skipper Federico Fernandez.

“It was a big moment from a big player,” Ki said of Bony’s winner. “He is the captain and a big leader for this team.

“I know how good he was when he was here before, and when he left I really missed him. From the moment he signed here again I knew he would score goals.

“It has taken a little time because he has been injured, but now he has played more games he is starting to get confidence and score again.

“The dressing room is a happier place because we now know that with one win we can get ourselves out of the relegation zone.”