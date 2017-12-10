- Advertisement -

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has called on Algerian star Riyad Mahrez to ignore transfer speculation over his future.

Mahrez gave an interview to a British newspaper last week, which was published on the morning of the home win over Burnley, in which he indicated he was still determined to “reach the top, contract or no contract”.

In response, the Foxes’ manager believes his North African attacker is enjoying his football and should have no reason to focus on anything else.

“I didn’t see the interview, but I can say something about Riyad,” said Puel when asked about Mahrez’s interview.

“When you look at his performances in the games, he is enjoying his football.

“He has a good feeling, this is the most important thing, for him and for the team.

“He is a crucial player I can only say this, if he continues at this level then I’m happy.

“As for his relationship (with the club), I think the most important thing is not to be distracted about other things.

“On the pitch, all the players, the most important thing is to give their best for the team. At the moment this is true (of Mahrez).”