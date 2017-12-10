- Advertisement -

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has admitted his biggest challenge is to find a top goalkeeper “who satisfies us fully” for next year’s World Cup in Russia.

Vincent Enyeama has quit international football, while Carl Ikeme, who succeeded him thereafter, is undergoing treatment for acute Leukemia and he is not likely to be in Russia next summer.

Ikechukwu Ezenwa is widely considered No 1 after some five-star displays in crucial World Cup qualifiers, but some of his mistakes have not gone unnoticed.

“The challenge is to find a goalkeeper who satisfies us fully,” Rohr said in an interview with 365.fr.

“We are working with my goalkeeper coach, Enrico Pionetti (to do so).

“CHAN (in Morocco next month) will be important to take stock.

“Ikechukwu Ezenwa will feature under the direction of my assistant Salisu Yusuf. I will follow things closely.”

The other goalkeepers who could fight for places on the final 23-man squad for the World Cup would include Dele Ajiboye, Dele Alampasu, Dele Aiyenugba, Daniel Akpeyi and Francis Uzoho.