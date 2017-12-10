- Advertisement -

Leicester City manger Claude Puel has revealed that he is open to the idea of selling Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho in the January transfer window.

The Foxes are not short of striker options, as aside from Iheanacho they can also call on his compatriot Ahmed Musa, English international Jamie Vardy, Algerian Islam Slimani, Shinji Okazaki and Leonardo Ulloa.

As a result, game-time has been hard to come by for the former Manchester City starlet, who needs regular football next year to ensure he is fit and firing for Nigeria’s World Cup campaign.

And Puel has not ruled out the option of selling on Iheanacho. He told the Leicester Mercury: “Kelechi had an injury and after, for the moment, we have competition.

“I am happy with Jamie for example. Kelechi or other players cannot play on the side.

“It’s difficult for them, but for me also to manage all these players because we have six strikers so there is no place for all the players.”

Puel added: “’I try to respect them. Kelechi arrived this season and we will see. With all these games in this busy period, we will see.

“Time will tell. The window is not open, we will see. For the moment, we just look at all these games. We need all the players.”

Iheanacho joined Leicester on a five-year contract earlier this year, having been sold by Man City.