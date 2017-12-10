- Advertisement -

Gernot Rohr has maintained he expects Argentina to be far more dangerous against the Super Eagles at the World Cup because Lionel Messi will feature for them and their outgoing generation of players will want to prove they can still be winners.

Last month, Nigeria beat the two-time world champions 4-2 in a friendly, but they were without skipper Messi, who Rohr said carries his country’s attacking responsibilities.

The Eagles coach said Argentina are not the same team without Messi.

Both teams will clash for a fifth time at the World Cup next year in Russia and Rohr said it will be a different ball game altogether on June 26 in Saint Petersburg.

“We will not make the mistake of thinking that we already know them (Argentina),” Rohr said in an interview.

“We beat them in friendly Krasnodar last month, but Argentina played without Lionel Messi. And Argentina without Messi, it’s not the same team.

“They let in four goals, they may not have changed much defensively, but offensively they can change everything.

“Argentina are still vice-champions of the world, and had not passed away from the coronation in 2014.

“This team are perhaps at the end of a cycle, but that can make them all the more dangerous with the players eager to prove that they can win.

“I met Jorge Burruchaga (former Argentina international who won the World Cup in 1986) at the draw. He told me ‘we are coming to win the World Cup’.

“They have chosen a magnificent base camp and will put everything in to make it happen.”