Sergio Aguero says he is “very happy” at Manchester City and fired up for the derby, which he dubbed the “most important game of the year”.

Manchester City’s record goalscorer has hit the net nine times this season and is sure to be a key figure in Sunday’s clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The in-form forward is eager to earn his club’s supporters bragging rights, as well as extend City’s current eight-point lead over their local rivals at the top of the Premier League.

“I feel good,” Aguero told Sky Sports. “I’m very happy for the record and I’m very happy here in the club.

“The game is different here, in Spain they play more tactically, here is it more physical. Every team is difficult. For me, I prefer this league. For me, it’s the best league in the world.

“The derby is the most important game in the year. It is the city, we are together here. And the people, when all the people are in the city, they can say ‘hey, I win’, for us, the derby is the most important. And I hope to win!”

Aguero – speaking in English – also took the interview opportunity to thank City fans for their support since he arrived at the club in 2011.

“Thank you to the people at Man City,” he said. “Thank you for everything. Because when I came here, people received me [in a] very good [way].”