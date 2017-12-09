Leicester City, manager Claude Puel, has revealed the major reasons why Kelechi Iheanacho has been a bit part player at the club so far this season.

The Frenchman claims the Nigerian forward’s inability to play from the sides rules him out of contention for starting berths with Jamie Vardy remaining the club’s first choice striker.

Puel admitted that it has been difficult for him leaving out Islam Slimani, Iheanacho, Ahmed Musa and Leonardo Ulloa either on the substitutes’ bench or in the stands for games.

Iheanacho, who only signed from Manchester City in the summer in a £25 million deal, has made only two English Premier League starts and seven substitute appearances for the Foxes this season while his compatriot, Musa is yet to feature in the EPL this term prompting talks over his future at the club.

“Kelechi had an injury and after, for the moment, we have competition,” Puel told Leicester City Mercury.

“I am happy with Jamie for example. Kelechi or other players cannot play on the side.

- Advertisement -

“It is difficult. Jamie is very strong and can play game after game. I hope we can give game time to other players during this busy period.

“I think it is important also to have a good influence on the game with good combinations and good understanding between the players in midfield and Okazaki can play in this position also.

“Time will tell. The window is not open, we will see. For the moment, we just look at all these games. We need all the players.

“It’s difficult for them (Slimani, Iheanacho, Musa and Ulloa), but for me also to manage all these players because we have six strikers, so there is no place for all the players.

“I try to respect them. Kelechi arrived this season and we will see. With all these games in this busy period, we will see.

“We can play 4-4-2 or 4-4-1-1 or 4-2-3-1. The system is not important.

“But we have a lot of strikers with different qualities. We cannot play with all the players at the same time.”