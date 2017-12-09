The 2017 FIFA Club World Cup, which kicked off on Wednesday and will run till December 16 at the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has seven clubs vying to become the best team in clubside in world football.

The competition will feature a total of eight matches played in Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain’s Hazza Bin Zayed stadiums.

The clubs are CAF champion, Wydad Casablanca from Morocco, Mexico’s Club World Cup veterans, Pachuca and New Zealand’s Auckland City.

Cup holders, Real Madrid will have the chance to defend their global crown and be the first club to win two consecutive titles after winning the UEFA Champions League in June.

As part of its commitment to broadcast sporting content to its growing number of subscribers, StarTimes is bringing the live coverage of the event to the screen of Nigerian football lovers.

The all-champions football tournament, currently in its 13th edition, is a FIFA organised international club football tournament between champion clubs from each of the six continental confederations, as well as the national league champion from the host country.