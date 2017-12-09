Goalkeeper Ederson said undefeated Premier League leaders Manchester City are going to Old Trafford to win as Pep Guardiola’s men look to strike a dagger through Manchester United’s title hopes.

United will host City in the season’s first Manchester derby, with the visitors eight points clear atop the Premier League table after 15 games.

Jose Mourinho’s United are in the midst of a 40-match unbeaten streak at Old Trafford in all competitions – dating back to their home loss to City in September 2016.

City goalkeeper Ederson, however, insisted his team-mates are not targeting a draw.

“I already know about the importance of the derby,” the Brazil international said. “It’s always important to keep a distance with our direct opponents, but we are going to keep working no matter what, focused on our job and try to win there.

“Of course we can [win]. All the games we have played this season, we started with the goal to win. We have a great winning streak and we are going to go there to try to win.

“We are aware of how difficult and complicated the game is going to be, being a derby.

“I think our team is going to face it with the same concentration as usual, try to play our game to get the win.”

Free-scoring Man City have slowed in recent weeks, scoring no more than two goals in each of their last six matches as they head into a showdown with Mourinho’s side, who have the best defensive record in the league, having given up just nine goals this season.

Ederson and City have been tough to break down as well, with the club having conceded just 10 times in 15 league matches.