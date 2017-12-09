Ryan Giggs has told Sky Sports he is interested in becoming Wales’ next manager.

Giggs briefly took over as Manchester United caretaker manager following David Moyes’ sacking in 2014, and was assistant when Louis van Gaal took over.

The former Wales captain has been without a club since leaving his role in United’s backroom staff when Jose Mourinho joined in 2016.

But the opportunity to succeed Chis Coleman as Wales manager is a role that could attract Giggs back into the game.

“Of course I’m interested,” Giggs told Sky Sports. “I played for Wales, I’ve said that I want to go back into coaching and that is obviously one of the top jobs.

“I played for United, I played for Wales, those are the two jobs.

“I’ve not spoken to anyone at the moment but I’d definitely be interested.”

Coleman guided Wales to the Euro 2016 semi-finals, but left his role after the team failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has ruled out appointing an Englishman to replace Coleman as manager, admitting it has “always favoured Welsh people because arguably the passion is there”.