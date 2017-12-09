David Moyes says he has no plans to cancel Joe Hart’s loan deal in January and send him back to Manchester City.

The West Ham boss insists the England international is staying at the London Stadium regardless of whether he is first or second-choice goalkeeper in east London.

It has been reported Hart could be dropped for Saturday’s Premier League visit of Chelsea, and be replaced by Spanish keeper Adrian.

With Hart in goal, the Hammers conceded 16 goals in six league games since October 20, with many believing the 30-year-old could be left on the bench for the fixture this weekend.

His chances have not been helped by Adrian playing well during last week’s match at Manchester City – a fixture for which Hart was ineligible against his parent club.

But Moyes says Hart is going nowhere: “I don’t think we could work here without two top goalkeepers.

“Because we have got a couple of cup games, we have got an incredibly busy period.

“What if we got an injury, who would we play? I would definitely want the two goalkeepers.

“They are both really, really good goalkeepers. Joe is England’s number one and Adrian is a really good goalkeeper here at West Ham so we have good competition.”

And Moyes remained coy at Friday’s pre-match press conference when he refused to say whether Hart or Adrian would start against the Blues.

He said: “I’ll keep my team until tomorrow. But I have made a decision in my own mind.

“No one is guaranteed. We have to find a way of winning. I want to pick the players who are in form.

“I would always try to speak to the players. There are some occasions you should speak to them and others there is no need to.”

Moyes understands that if he were to drop Hart, it could harm his chances of remaining England’s No 1 keeper ahead of next summer’s World Cup finals in Russia.

He added: “It is a good problem for West Ham. I don’t know if it is a good problem going into the World Cup.

“I would like those problems in a few other positions. I am happy having the two of them.”