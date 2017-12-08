Antonio Conte says the two Manchester sides are the best teams in the Premier League.

Conte, who will be watching the top-of-the-table clash from home, said: “I love football and I like to watch this game.

“It will be a big game. Both teams are very strong, maybe the best in this league.”

The match is an opportunity for the chasing pack to close the gap on the Premier League’s top two.

Chelsea travel to West Ham on Saturday, as they embark on a run of fixtures against sides in the bottom half of the league.

While this could be an ideal chance for Chelsea to make up ground on those above them, Conte is taking nothing for granted.

He said: “Every game we have to try to win. It won’t be easy against West Ham.

“It’s a London derby and we must pay great attention. I saw Manchester City struggle a lot to win against West Ham.

“It’s a good period if we are able to win. We have to play two games away, against West Ham and Huddersfield. West Ham are a good team, and Huddersfield away is not simple.

“We have to try to win and do our best in every game, especially as there is a team that is doing extraordinarily well.”