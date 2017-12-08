Lionel Messi has said Argentina have to improve if they hoped to the world champions for a third time.

The South Americans are drawn for a fifth World Cup with Nigeria as well as Croatia and Iceland at Russia 2018.

But skipper Messi admitted they struggled to qualify for the World Cup and as such need to do more if they hoped to contend for the top prize in Russia with Brazil, France, Germany and Spain.

- Advertisement -

“We had a tough time (qualifying for the World Cup) and we must improve if we were to be world champions,” said the Barcelona star, who inspired his country to reach the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

“There are better teams than us like Brazil, Germany, France and Spain, but we are not far behind.”

Argentina will battle the Super Eagles on June 26 in St.Petersburg in a World Cup clash.

They have won all four World Cup clashes against the three-time African champions.

However, the Eagles have beaten Argentina twice in friendlies including last month when they shocked them 4-2 in Krasnodar.