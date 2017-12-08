Croatia assistant coach Ivica Olic insists his side must be at their best to beat the Super Eagles in their group game at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Europeans have been drawn in Group D along with the three-time African champions, Argentina and debutants Iceland.

Even though it will be the first meeting between both countries at the senior level, Olic has huge regards for the West Africans.

“Nigeria made a statement with their 4-2 win against Argentina in the friendly in Krasnodar, ” the former Bayern Munich star said.

“Here is Nigeria, so it is. I was immediately struck that on November 14, Nigeria played in Russia a friendly match with Argentina where they won 4-2.

“True, Messi did not play. It was an encounter in which Aguero had health challenges. At half-time, Argentina led 2-0 but Nigeria came back to win.

“Those goals showed how strong the Nigeria team is. They are extremely fast, physically powerful, certainly uncomfortable.

“They are our first opponents, we need to analyze them well, they are for me much better than Cameroon with whom we met in the past World Cup.”

Croatia will face Nigeria in their opening group game on June 16 at the Kaliningrad Stadium.