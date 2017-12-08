Everton manager Sam Allardyce has urged his side to be clinical when they face rivals Liverpool on Sunday.

Allardyce guided former club Crystal Palace to victory over the Reds last season and he knows Everton must shackle Liverpool’s free-scoring frontline if they are to have any chance of winning the Merseyside derby.

“I have been involved in many derbies during my time in management, particularly in the Premier League, [but] this is an atmosphere that is unique in derby terms,” said Allardyce.

“It is about us handling that pressure and atmosphere and handling a team that is probably in the best form it has been in since Jurgen arrived.

“[They have] one of the best strike forces available in the Premier League which we will have to master on Sunday.

“We need to not waste the possession we get and not let the occasion overawe us.

“When we get a chance we need to score. We need to be clinical in our scoring when they come along.

“Hopefully we can get a good performance and at the end of that, a result.”

Allardyce also acknowledged the need to nullify threats from a number of areas of the pitch, rather than having the luxury of focusing on just one or two key Liverpool players.

“You can’t say ‘if we block these two players off, we will stop Liverpool’. They are more than that at the moment, it’s four or five for me,” he added.

- Advertisement -

“That’s the hard bit for us, that interchange of movement, the runs they make and their skill on the ball.

“They don’t need to rely on one or two people to score, they have goals all around.

“If we do cope with that, what are we going to do when we get the ball? If we are not going to be clinical and show ability on the ball, we will struggle to get out of our own half.”

Everton are still trying to find the right replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who joined Manchester United in the summer, and have been linked with a January move for Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Allardyce would not be drawn on specific players, although he admitted his job will be on the line if he signs the wrong player, or the right player at the wrong time.

“A centre-forward who scores goals is the hardest thing to recruit these days. It’s the most expensive area of the pitch today,” said Allardyce.

“If there is one out there who is ready-made, are they too expensive and is it the right moment [to sign them]?

“My first signing has to be correct, has to be the right signing for Everton and for my future.

“If you make bad signings, you get the sack. If you make good signings, you become a better manager.”