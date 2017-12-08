Jurgen Klopp says Man City are playing the best football in the Premier League, but Liverpool are not far from catching them up.

The two sides will be in Derby Day action on Sunday, with the Reds kicking off proceedings against Everton at 2.15pm before Man City travel to Man Utd at 4.30pm.

Ahead of the huge weekend of football, Klopp targeted the playing style of Pep Guardiola’s squad as a benchmark for Liverpool, but also pointed to the danger of Manchester United.

“At this moment, Man City’s players are obviously playing the best football in the league. Then, I think we are not too far away to play maybe the second best,” he told Sky Sports.

“But still Man Utd have more points, they are more successful in the season and they won the [Champions League] group stage earlier than we did.”

Liverpool are in a strong position heading into the Anfield clash, beating Spartak Moscow 7-0 in midweek to seal their spot at the top of their Champions League group, and Klopp wants to see the Reds in the competition every year.

“I want to show how big and great this club and how much we can reach in the future if we really are ready to make the steps,” he added.

“And every year we want to try and be in the Champions League. But as long as there are only four clubs, then you have the problem that you still have to get a lot of points in the league.

“It is our ambition, we want to be there and I think we have a good chance to do it. But still difficult.

“Our squad is really good and balanced. Since the first day, the only thing people are talking about is we did not buy a centre-half.”