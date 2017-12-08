Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar would find it easier to win the Ballon d’Or if he moved to Real Madrid, according to the Spanish club’s president Florentino Perez.

The world’s most expensive player came third in the 2017 Ballon d’Or behind winner Cristiano Ronaldo and former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi.

It was the fifth time Ronaldo had claimed the award for the world’s best player, the last four coming while playing for Real Madrid, and Perez thinks Neymar would have a better chance of winning the award if he moved to the Santiago Bernabeu.

“Being in Madrid would make it easier to win the Ballon d’Or,” Perez told Spanish radio.

“Madrid is a club that gives a big player everything they need to do so.

“Everyone knows I wanted to sign him.”

Perez attempted to sign Neymar when he was still playing in Brazil for Santos before he signed for Barcelona in 2013.

Neymar left the Catalan side last summer, joining PSG for a world record fee of £200m.