Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy says Egyptian star Mohamed Salah was not a failure at Chelsea, arguing that he never had a chance to settle at Stamford Bridge.

The Pharaohs attacker has been a revelation at Liverpool this season, sparking criticism from those who felt he didn’t show this kind of form when he signed for Chelsea in 2014.

Murphy disagrees with this sentiment, explaining that the 25-year-old faced stiff competition at the Blues and was never able to force his way into the team.

“I’d seen him play a few times before he went to Chelsea and liked him a lot, not only his pace, but his close control and awareness,” Murphy told the Daily Star.

“I didn’t know he had this many goals in him or was as comfortable in front of goal,” the former England international continued.

“He then never got a chance at Chelsea. People say he went there and failed, but you don’t fail if you don’t play and the reason he didn’t play was Willian and Hazard.

“It’s the same with [Kevin] De Bruyne. Was he ever going to play instead of Lampard? No.”

Murphy also added that Salah has made an even bigger impact that Senegal’s Sadio Mane did when he first arrived at Anfield.

“He’s playing now like a man who is loving his football and full of confidence. And actually, when you look at what Mane first did in a Liverpool shirt, Salah has made that look like nothing! So the options are fantastic and he’s been great.”