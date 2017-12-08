Philipp Lahm has been named as an honorary Germany captain at this year’s German FA (DFB) conference.

Lahm, the national team’s former captain, was also made an ambassador for Germany’s bid to host the 2024 European Championship.

The 2014 World Cup winner becomes the sixth player to join the list of honorary captains after Fritz Walter, Uwe Seeler, Franz Beckenbauer, Lothar Matthaus and Jurgen Klinsmann.

Lahm retired from international football after leading Germany to the 2014 World Cup and, after three more years at Bayern Munich, ended his playing career in the summer.

“It’s a huge honour for me to be in one line with players for whom I have the utmost respect and who I admire for their achievements,” Lahm was quoted as saying on the official DFB website.

- Advertisement -

“As a captain, I have always seen myself as a representative for the team, and that’s why I receive this accolade by proxy of all my teammates, without whom I would not have come so far.”

In a speech about his former captain, Germany head coach Joachim Low said: “A whole new accolade should be invented for you — that of the world footballer of the decade.

“You have not only been a very special player, leader and worthy captain, first of all you have always been a special person, and that’s what makes a great player.”

Germany and Turkey are the two bidders for the 2024 European Championship, with UEFA set to decide on the host country in September 2018.