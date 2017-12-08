FC Ifeanyiubah have demanded for a non-negotiable 30 million Naira transfer fee from Akwa United or any interested NPFL club for want-away striker Godwin Obaje, officials have said.

FC Ifeanyiubah have frowned at the manner Akwa United took their player Obaje, without recourse to the laid down transfer guidelines as stipulated by FIFA, CAF, NFF and LMC.

And to underscore their fury over the player’s movement and approach by fellow league side, ‘The Anambra Warriors’ said Akwa United will have to shell out a ‘non-negotiable’ N30m as transfer fee to have their man.

FC Ifeanyiubah, who are bent on protecting their players from media backlash have continued to be patient with the player as they have severally asked him back with the striker making it a thing of ‘I will come today, I will come tomorrow’.

“We are disturbed that a premier league side who knows the rules of as it relates to players transfer procedure could lure our player to their camp and even fielding him in preseason tournaments without first notifying us about their intention to sign the player,” an official of the club said.

“This is a player who joined us from Wikki Tourists only last season and signed a three-year contract with us.

“Now he wants to leave, which we have no problems with, but the right thing should be done”.

It was gathered that FC Ifeanyiubah spent altogether N15m to sign Obaje from Wikki Tourists.

Seven million Naira went for his clearance, five million Naira was said to have been paid to his intermediary while the player was paid three million Naira “upfront”.

The FC Ifeanyiubah official also spoke on unpaid salaries to their players last season.

“On the issue of unpaid salaries to players, I won’t say there was no outstanding payments but not as much as those players claimed,” defended the top official.

“When the players were in Ghana for the WAFU Nations Cup, we paid some salaries and this reflected in their bank accounts.

“Besides, FIFA rule stipulates that if a player is owed three months, he can walk away. But the same FIFA also provided a caveat, first, there should be altogether 105 days’ notice.

“This is period is so provided so the parties can reconcile. But here, I would say even the sporting media, our league regulators and of course, club officials come short on this and this is one of the problems we are facing in the system.”