Roma are set to reignite their interest in Leicester City wing-wizard Riyad Mahrez in January.

According to Calciomercato, the Serie A giants will again make a move for the 26-year-old in the upcoming transfer window having failed in their bid to lure the Algeria international to the Stadio Olimpico in the European summer.

Mahrez came close to leaving the Foxes in August with Barcelona having also expressed their interest in the attacker.

- Advertisement -

Mahrez was earmarked as the perfect replacement for Mohamed Salah who joined Liverpool from Roma ahead of the 2017-18 season. The Egyptian ace has since gone on to star at Anfield.

Leicester are reportedly demanding in the region of £45 million for Mahrez who has scored four goals – assisting a further five – in 16 appearances across all competitions this season.