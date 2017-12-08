Maintaining Nigerian top-flight status is Kwara United’s top target next season, according to coach John Obuh.

The Harmony Warriors booked a return to the Nigeria Professional Football League after an incredible 2016-17 campaign in the second division.

And Obuh states that avoiding a relegation will be their main aim in the 2017-18 season.

“I won’t want to say that we are going to come first, second or third but at least we should try as much as possible to be sustained in the NPFL,” Obuh told Goal.

“We have been able to use the pre-season tournament to see how far we have gone with our preparations and by the time the NNL Super Four Tournament is held we will be better ready for it.

“I want to say that we have actually done well and maybe when we combine it with coaching I think we will do better.

“We have played so many matches in the recent times and there have not been sufficient time to really correct the players. We have not had time for tactical trainings also.

“Well, I will want to say that we are very ready. If you want to ask what I can afford or what we are going to end up with, I can only tell you that we are ready.

The former Nigeria youth coach also urged the Kwara State Government to support the team by carrying out their obligations as at when due.

“I want to say that the sponsors of the team should be ready as well so that we will be able to make a meaningful impact in the league,” he added.