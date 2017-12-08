Liverpool will start as red-hot favourites to beat Everton in Sunday’s Merseyside derby at Anfield, says Jamie Carragher.

Jurgen Klopp’s side head into the showdown, live on Sky Sports Premier League, in blistering form both domestically and in Europe.

Fourth-placed Liverpool have scored 12 goals in their last two games and have not lost at home to Everton since 1999, while the mid-table Toffees come into the fixture with a new manager in Sam Allardyce.

“Is there a feel-good factor going into it after what happened in midweek? Any player or manager coming into this city knows how important this game is,” Carragher told Sky Sports News.

“As a fan, you are a little bit nervous thinking Sam Allardyce has come in and Everton have picked up a little bit and could it change?

“But then you come here in midweek and watch how well Liverpool are playing and it has to give you confidence.

“And with Liverpool being at home, you have to be confident Liverpool will get the three points. But in a derby game you always fear the worst…”

One hope for Everton, though, is that the new man at the helm will make the visitors harder to beat this weekend, according to Carragher.

“Sam Allardyce will give the Everton supporters and players a bit more belief coming here,” he said. “But they have been coming here a long time now and been finding it very difficult.

“He will make them more organised, you know that, they had big problems defensively. But I think if Liverpool play the way they have been playing, they will be red-hot favourites. And I think Sam Allardyce will recognise that.

“He has been to Anfield many times with different teams and the last time he came, he won with Crystal Palace towards the end of last season.

“So yes, he will probably have belief that he can come here and win, but Everton will also be well aware of the attacking talent Liverpool have got.”