Sir Alex Ferguson has welcomed six veteran managers, including Newcastle’s Rafael Benitez, into the League Managers Association 1000 Club hall of fame.

England boss and LMA President Gareth Southgate was also in attendance at the ceremony which saw Carlo Ancelotti, Tony Pulis, Claudio Ranieri, John Toshack and Sven-Goran Eriksson also inducted.

They join an elite group of 24 managers, including Brian Clough, Sir Matt Busby and Arsene Wenger, to have reached the milestone.

Ferguson, who managed 1500 games for Manchester United, presented the new 1000 Club members with trophies to mark the achievement and praised the bosses for their resilience.

“To achieve 1000 games is very good and you have got to admire them because I’m sure at points in their career they’ve had to face that pressure,” said Ferguson.

“The great quality they have is the resilience that experience gives them to have lasted the distance of 1000 games.

“It takes a lot of perseverance and sacrifice, not just from them but from their families because it goes it back into the families.”

Ferguson claimed 49 trophies over a career that spanned 38 years including winning 895 games at United.

Asked about the importance of winning in today’s game, Ferguson said: “You don’t survive if you don’t win, that’s for sure.

“I remember when Peter Reid was managing Manchester City and after five games into the season he lost his job. It’s crazy if you think about it but it happens and the only way to overcome that is to win matches.

“In the modern game it’s a result industry, without a doubt. So to survive all the intensity and the pressure that managers are under today is quite exceptional.”