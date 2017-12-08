Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is confident his side can put an end to Manchester City’s winning streak on Sunday.

City will equal Arsenal’s Premier League record of 14 consecutive wins with victory Old Trafford on Sunday, but head into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, their first since April.

United’s 2-1 win over CSKA Moscow on Tuesday levelled a club a record of 40 games without loss at Old Trafford and De Gea believes his side can continue their impressive run on Sunday.

When asked whether United could stop City, De Gea replied: “Can City stop United? We play at home with the fans, it’s a derby, we have confidence, we feel really strong and we want to win.

“The team is in a good moment, we won two difficult away games so we have confidence and we know we play an important game. We really want to win.

Mourinho heaped praise on the Spaniard following last Saturday’s 3-1 win over Arsenal, labelling De Gea as the best keeper in the world after he made a league record 14 saves against the Gunners.

De Gea admitted he felt unbeatable against Arsene Wenger’s side last weekend as he secured a league-high ninth clean sheet for the season ahead of City stopper Ederson in second with seven.

United head into Sunday’s game without midfielder Paul Poga, who was handed a three-match suspension after receiving a red card against Arsenal, and Juan Mata believes his side will miss the French international.