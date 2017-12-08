Nigeria international, Isaac Success, will seek a loan move away from Watford in the January to play more on a regular basis.

Success is yet to feature for the Hornets in the English Premier League this season and has been ruled out of action since September with a leg injury.

The forward made the headline for the wrong reasons for an alleged assault call girls at a London hotel in October.

He returned to training last week and according to a report in the Watford Observer, head coach of the side Marco Silva sees little future for the striker at the club.

The Watford Observer also reported that a new club is already an option or the 21-year-old, to give him more minutes.

He came close to a loan move to Hull City in August, but the deal fell through at the 11th hour.

Any such departure would leave the Hornets badly needing re-inforcements out wide, with only Richarlison, Andre Carrillo and injury-hit Roberto Pereyra available should he depart.