Watford manager Marco Silva has announced Isaac Success has returned to full training after a two-month injury layoff caused by a knee problem.

He also said he expects the Nigeria forward to fight for a first-team place during the hectic Christmas period.

‘The Hornets’ are just one game into a spell of eight league games in 31 days, so the sight of Success bounding out for training at the start of the week will have been a welcome one as it could well be a case of all hands on deck over the festive period.

“He has started full training with the team,” said Silva on a player who has missed two months with a knee problem.

“He’s working now since the first day of the week. Now we need to progress his physical condition. Everything is okay with his knee now. Now is his moment to carry on to work hard.

“It’s a matter of taking care of his physical condition as it’s almost two months now without training or a match. I believe in the next weeks he will be able to play.”

Silva sounded like someone who views the one-time club record signing as being very much part of his plans and someone who could provide cover and competition for the all-important wide positions in his tried and tested attacking formation.

“He is one player who has been injured the last two months,” said the coach.

“He comes back now, and now is the moment to train and come in a good condition to fight for his place in the XI.”