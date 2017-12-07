- Advertisement -

Chris Hughton has praised Jurgen Klopp for his apology after the pair failed to shake hands following Liverpool’s win at Brighton.

The incident occurred immediately after last Saturday’s game at the Amex, which saw Liverpool ease to a 5-1 rout of Brighton.

As the pair went to shake hands, Klopp appeared to snub Hughton leading to an angry response from the Brighton manager, but the former Borussia Dortmund boss has since apologised and says that it was a “misunderstanding”.

Klopp spoke to the media to say he did not ignore Hughton on purpose and was distracted by Mohamed Salah passing by him.

When asked about Klopp’s apology, Hughton said: “Credit to Jurgen, he came looking for me afterwards, I was doing the press at the time. I’ve heard his comments and I very much believe his comments.

“Sometimes it’s an emotional game and even from myself when you’ve been at the bad end of a 5-1 defeat you’re obviously not too happy and you can be angry yourself, and possibly my reaction is a little bit different if our result was better.

“I do believe what he said that it wasn’t something he’d done intentionally. You don’t want to take the emotions out of the game.”

Hughton revealed that the pair had not spoken after the game and when asked if Klopp had contacted him since, he said: “No, but he did come to see the goalkeeping coach and, more importantly, I heard what Jurgen had to say in his press conference.

“He didn’t have to say that so I very much appreciate his words. He was very honest about what he said and that shows respect both ways.”