Claude Puel has heaped praise upon Jamie Vardy as he prepares his Leicester side for Saturday’s trip to Newcastle.

The 30-year-old England striker will be desperate to add to his seven-goal tally in the Premier League when he goes up against the Magpies.

Puel will also be keen to impress against Rafael Benitez having secured three wins in his first six games as Foxes boss, but is still without victory on his travels.

Asked about his attacking options for St James’ Park, Puel said: “I think Jamie Vardy is the complete player. I would always prefer to have him in my team.

“He’s enjoying his football, it’s amazing to see. He works hard for the team and always has a positive attitude.

“If we can help him to score it will be 50 goals, which is a good thing. He is a great player, and now with a lot of experience, maturity in the Premier League he can give a lot to the team. I was surprised to know his qualities.

“It’s important to have different possibilities for players. Demarai Gray can play on the side, on the wing, behind Jamie and as a striker. He has all the quality.

“Shinji Okazaki works very hard for the team, and it is a pleasure to watch. Riyad Mahrez has the ability to play in this position too. He has a good understanding with Jamie. It’s important to see in different games, different possibilities.”

Vardy has been at Leicester since moving from Fleetwood in May 2012.