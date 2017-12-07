- Advertisement -

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo insists that beating Croatia in their Group D opener is key to Nigeria’s progress to the knockout stage of the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles open their campaign against Croatia before facing Iceland and Argentina.

“I still believe Nigeria can make it through no matter what,” Omeruo said.

“Argentina is a tough opponent while Croatia and Iceland won’t come cheap but we have a very good chance of qualifying from our group as long as we get our act right from the start.

“We just have to win our first game against Croatia and the rest will be easy. Winning our first game could determine how far we will go at the World Cup.

“I believe we can.”