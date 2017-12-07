- Advertisement -

Ghanaian forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has played down suggestions that Eintracht Frankfurt could qualify for European football.

The Eagles are placed eighth on the Bundesliga table after a strong start to the 2017/18 season. They are just 10 points off the leaders Bayern Munich and only goal difference has kept them from occupying sixth place – one of two spots which secure qualification for the Europa League.

The form of Boateng has been one of the key drivers behind Frankfurt’s impressive showing, with the former Black Stars attacker scoring the decisive goal in a 2-1 win away to Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

Yet, when asked about his side’s chances of securing European football for next season, Boateng said there’s a long way to go in 2017/18.

“That’s nice,” he replied to the question. “I’m happy when players have ambitions and they say that openly, but we know very well that you cannot get anywhere with a lot of talk, but the guys are in a good mood and also want to work.

“Obviously we’re looking up, it’s nice to be there, but we know it’s very tight and can go down very fast.”

Frankfurt will need Boateng to be in top form when they host Bayern Munich in their next Bundesliga clash on Saturday afternoon.