Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits an injury to Alberto Moreno has cast a “shadow” over his side’s emphatic midweek win in the Champions League.

The Reds smashed seven unanswered goals past Spartak Moscow at Anfield on Wednesday night to secure top spot in Group E and safe passage to the knockout stage of the competition.

However, the victory was marred by an injury to Moreno, who was forced off shortly before half-time after turning his ankle.

The Spaniard, who has received praise from his manager for his improved performances this season, left the pitch in tears but Klopp is hopeful the defender will be fit to face Everton in the Merseyside derby on Super Sunday.

“We had a little shadow on the night when Alberto Moreno needed to get substituted. It was a strange situation,” said Klopp.

“He is a tough guy and if he cannot continue the game then you should consider it could be something serious.

“In the treatment room then, he was a little bit more positive, so maybe we are lucky and it’s not too serious. We will see.

“We need all the boys, we need all the boys for the next few weeks, but especially in this week for the next game on Sunday.”

Philippe Coutinho scored a hat-trick in the win over Spartak, while Sadio Mane (2), Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah also got on the scoresheet as Liverpool recorded their second 7-0 European win of the campaign.

“We showed tonight that we learned from the mistakes we made in Sevilla – now we have to show we have learned from the mistakes after Maribor when we faced Tottenham,” said Klopp.

“We will be ready again on Sunday and if the crowd is ready to help us it would be nice again.”