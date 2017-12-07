- Advertisement -

Barcelona superstar, Lionel Messi, has said that he no longer sees individual prizes as a priority after winning the Ballon d’Or award for a record of five times.

Messi admitted that the fight for the Ballon d’Or has lost some of its flavour after so much success.

The Argentine International became the first player in history to win the prestigious award on five occasions with his last victory in 2015.

Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo, however, could reach that mark this year if he sees off his eternal rival, Messi after winning the Champions League with the Los Blancos last season.

“In truth, I am far more interested in team titles,” he explained during Wednesday’s interview with TyC Sports.

“It was a beautiful feeling to win all that I have won, above all the first few times. Once that had happened I started to give even less priority to the individual prizes.

“I would love to keep achieving things with the guys, above all Champions League and Ligas, to win things with the national team as we got so close and it wasn’t to be, that has always been my priority.”