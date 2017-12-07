- Advertisement -

Danny Rose says Tottenham must now focus on improving their poor league form after qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Spurs concluded the group stage of the European competition in style with a 3-0 win over Apoel Nicosia, having already guaranteed top spot over Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

Despite their strong Champions League form, Mauricio Pochettino’s side have failed to win their last four Premier League matches and Rose is now targeting on turning around that poor domestic run, starting on Saturday when they host Stoke.

“It’s nice that the Champions League is over for a month or two now and we have to get our Premier League form back on track because we’ve not been good enough recently,” said Rose.

“We’re looking forward to concentrating on that and climbing the league.

“We know in the changing that we have not been good enough, we’ve not started games well enough but we have every belief that we can put that right this weekend.”

Spurs have dropped to sixth in the Premier League table and are 18 points behind leaders Manchester City, but Rose revealed he has told his team-mates that they should use last season’s form to inspire a revival.

“Since the manager has been here we have always had a good December and January,” he said.

“I said to the guys before the game, this time last year we lost to Man United and after that we went on a great run throughout Christmas and January.”

Rose had to come off during the victory on Wednesday night with an eye injury and was visibly frustrated at being substituted, but the England left-back admitted the decision was ultimately probably the right one.

“I wasn’t happy but I could tell from the manager’s reaction that I had to come off,” he said.

“He said straight away: ‘you’re coming off’, and I was disappointed but it’s probably the right decision and hopefully I can recover now and be part of the squad on the weekend.”