Enugu Rangers midfielder Godwin Aguda has sensationally turned down an incredible six million Naira–a-year salary at Rivers United.

Aguda, the only remaining member of the dreaded Rangers’ quartet of Clement, Aguda, Nwobodo, Egbuchulam with the sobriquet of CANE, had held talks with Rivers United official and was offered a N6m annual salary.

Bobby Clement, Obinna Nwobodo and Egbuchulam have moved to Europe after helping Rangers win the 2015 NPFL title, their first silverware haul in 32 years.

The amount, it was further scooped, excluded other add-ons, meaning the dimunitive midfielder would receive at least N500, 000 as monthly salary.

“He (Aguda) showed interest in the offer, but he later backed out, preferring to remain at Rangers”, one of the player’s teammates said.

“Rivers United were even expecting him to join them at their Rojenny Stadium, Oba, training camp before the start of the South East/South South Preseason Tournament.

This was corroborated by an official of ‘The Pride of Rivers’ who confirmed the player and club discussed a transfer.

“Yes, there was such move to bring him to our club and we felt he would accept our offer”, the official said.

“But we won’t force any player, the career is his and as well the decision to move or not lies with him.

“Truth is, he is a good midfielder we believe could fit well into our philosophy, but we have to respect his decision”.