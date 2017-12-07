- Advertisement -

Mark Noble says West Ham’s performances are improving under David Moyes but mean nothing until results get better.

Moyes is yet to win as West Ham manager since taking over from Slaven Bilic in early November, earning just a point in his four games in charge.

Noble, West Ham’s captain, admitted changes Moyes has made are yet to affect their league position, but believes the mood remains positive among the players.

“I’m not going to stand here and say it’s been fantastic because, for me, football is not enjoyable unless you’re winning games,” Noble told Sky Sports, speaking at a Christmas Party at the London Stadium for youngsters from the local Richard House Children’s Hospice.

“I love to win. We’re in a results business now where you have to win games and we haven’t done that.

“What I will say is that it’s been good under the new manager, he’s set a stall out for how he wants to play. Some of the performances have been really good but the results haven’t gone the way we wanted. You can slowly see it turning around. If you don’t stick together you’ll be in trouble.

“I’ve been in dressing rooms where the atmosphere has been much worse. We’ve got a good bunch of honest players that it hasn’t gone for them this season. I can see the small changes in the things we’re doing that hopefully, the results turn around.”

West Ham conceded late on to suffered a narrow defeat to Premier League leaders Manchester City last weekend, and Noble has taken confidence that they can claim scalps in a tough run of fixtures, with champions Chelsea up next.

“We’re going to have to pull a couple of bigguns out the hat,” said Noble. “Chelsea are a fantastic team, I’ve watched a lot of them, they’ve got great players.

“But we played really well against Manchester City last weekend and if we play like that we’ll have a chance.”