- Advertisement -

Argentina star Lionel Messi is worried about the threat posed by the Super Eagles to his country’s chances of reaching the second round of the Russia 2018 World Cup.

Argentina, Nigeria, Iceland and Croatia were drawn into Group D in Friday’s draw in Moscow.

Messi, who has faced Nigeria at youth and senior level on several occasions, fears the Eagles could beat the South America giants at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Novgorod on June 21.

- Advertisement -

The Barcelona superstar was excused from last month’s friendly between La Albiceleste and the Eagles, in Krasnodar, Russia. Nigeria won the encounter 4-2.

“Nigeria are like that, they have two faces. If they have their day, they score four goals,’’ Messi was quoted as telling TyCSports on Wednesday.

“They have very good players, it was clear in the second half (in Krasnodar); but they also allow you to play, they leave gaps and many spaces are generated.”