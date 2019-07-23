<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A gale of resignation have swept through the rank and file of Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan with top hierarchy of the second tier league side throwing in the towel following their 3-0 defeat to Akwa Starlets in the promotion match decided Monday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

3SC were top favourites to win and grab a ticket to rejoin the elite league, NPFL, but despite governor Makinde of Oyo State’s huge motivation, the club could not stand to be counted when the chips were down.

It is the second time in a row the Oluyole Warriors would fail miserably to snatch the promotion ticket. Consequently, the head coach of the club, Edith Agoye; General Manager, Rasheed Balogun and Team Manager, Dimeji Lawal, have all announced their resignation from the the club.

“We tried to get the (promotion) ticket in January in Aba, it didn’t happen. This time again in Asaba, it didn’t come. So having tried twice consecutively and were unable to get it done, it is important we stepped out for others to come in,” spokesman of 3SC, Tosin Omojola quoted the officials as reason they stepped down from their managerial roles in the club.

Coach Agoye was a former player of 3SC, same as Dimeji Lawal who equally featured for the Nigeria U17s and U20s.

Balogun on his part is a veteran football administrator with previous managerial spells at Julius Berger, Sunshine Stars and Dolphins.